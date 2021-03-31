Debate begins on North Carolina absentee voting deadline changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have started debating a measure that would move up mail-in absentee balloting deadlines.

The bill would require that ballots be received by officials by Election Day in order for them to be counted.

Current law mandates ballot envelopes must be postmarked by the election date and received within three days to be counted.

A Senate Republican sponsoring the bill on Wednesday said the measure would balance voting access with security and rebuild the public’s confidence following the 2020 elections.

But Democrats said it would increase uncertainty for voters who can’t trust the post office anymore for timely deliveries.