Death investigation underway in Burlington after woman found dead on side of road

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Burlington after a woman was found dead on the side of the road Thursday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers were called to the area of Gilmer Street and Graham Street at 12:59 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the side of the road on Gilmer Street.

Burlington police do not think the woman died from natural causes.

Burlington police have not been able to identify the woman, saying she was Black, of medium build and 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.