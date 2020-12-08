Death investigation underway after woman found dead on side of road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of a road in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Officers came to the 4000 block of High Point Road at 11:14 a.m. after a passerby reported the deceased person.
When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, of Winston-Salem, lying on the side of the road. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
Winston-Salem police said they suspect foul play is involved.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
