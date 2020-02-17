Daytona 500 postponed until 4 p.m. Monday due to rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR officials announced on Sunday that the Daytona 500 is postponed until 4 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

The race will resume on Fox.

The garage opened to FOX8 crews at 9 a.m. for them to get their cars ready for inspection to compete Sunday.

Check out the pictures here including every car in the race.

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FOX8 meteorologist Charles Ewing says that a weak area of low pressure that delivered rain to Florida and light showers to the Piedmont will be offshore on Monday.

But with daytime heating and sea breezes in Florida, you can not completely remove rain from the forecast. The rain chance is 20%.