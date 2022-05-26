Day Two: Thursday, May 26

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, the second day of proceedings got underway former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute’s murder trial following the death of a Blacksburg man, Jerry Paul Smith.

—

Day One: Wednesday, May 25

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Jury selection has wrapped up in the trial of a former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Blacksburg man.

WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste is in court where the jury has been selected on Wednesday, May 25. There will be nine women and four men serving as jurors during the trial.

During jury selection, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney questioned potential jury members about whether or not they will have a hard time looking at video and photo evidence from the case.

Multiple people from the jury pool left for several reasons including not agreeing with the beliefs of the LGBTQ community; being a victim of assault in Montgomery County; hanging out with Jerry Smith, the man who was killed, and knowing his lifestyle; and having friends who also knew Smith.

Etute was arrested after police found Smith’s body on June 1, 2021, during a welfare check. Prosecutors say Etute and Smith had known each other for a short time after meeting through a dating app. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named Angie.

According to prosecutors, their first sexual encounter was on April 10, 2021. The two met up again on May 31, 2021, but at that time, Etute realized Smith was a man.

The Commonwealth believes Etute became enraged, punched Smith several times in the face, and stomped on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face. The medical examiner ruled Smith died from blunt force injuries to the head.

—

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: The murder trial for Isimemen Etute began after the jury was selected and seated on Wednesday morning.

WFXR News’s Kelsey Jean-Baptiste has been in the courtroom all day for day one of the trial. During the trial, pictures of Smith’s body dead in his apartment were presented to the jury. Jean-Baptiste says these pictures showed Smith wearing tights and a blue hoodie.

Afterwhich, the prosecution called several witnesses to testify.

Some of the witnesses the jury heard from was Smith’s brother who talked about how he didn’t approve of Smith’s lifestyle. The Blacksburg Police Department also spoke about the crime scene during the investigation. The prosecution called the medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp, to the stand. She talked about how Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.

—

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute listens during his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Judge Mike Fleenor presided over former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Tharp describes her examination and the injuries to the head of Jerry Paul Smith in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

John Smith brother of Jerry Paul Smith testified from the witness stand in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Isimemen David Etute, center, listens with his defense team, attorney Katie Turk, left, and Jimmy Turk, right, in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: The murder trial for former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute, got underway on Wednesday, with opening statements beginning shortly after jury selection wrapped up.

Montgomery County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan went first, laying out the circumstances surrounding the death of Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg in 2021.

The prosecution went through the events of the case, stating that Etute met up with 28-year-old “Angie Renee” — who was actually 40-year-old Smith — after finding her on the Tinder dating app. Etute received oral sex from “Angie” on April 10, 2021, but Etute initiated the second encounter for May 31, 2021, because of doubts of “Angie’s” gender.

Etute and his friends, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson, came up with a plan to have Etute keep a flashlight on in his pocket so he could determine if Smith was a man or a woman.

Ultimately, this led to the fight between Smith and Etute, with the prosecution accusing Etute of breaking every bone in Smith’s face.

Etute’s defense attorney, Jimmy Turk, had a longer opening statement, starting with an announcement that that Etute will be testifying. He continued by saying that Etute is a good person who never got into any trouble and never had a run-in with the law.

Turk also argued that Smith specifically targeted young Black males for his own sexual gratification, calling Smith a sexual predator. In addition, the defense said that Smith stole photographs of the “real Angie Renee,” who was a Virginia Tech graduate, and used them as his own.

According to Turk, the argument between Smith and Etute only got violent after Smith reportedly groped Etute in the crotch area. Turk argued that Etute thought Smith was distracting him to get something that was on the left side of his bed, which evidence showed was a knife.

However, at the time, Etute believed Smith was reaching for a gun, so Etute fought back in order to protect himself, Turk said.

After opening statements, several witnesses took the stand on behalf of the prosecution, each of whom shared different testimonies.

Smith’s brother, John, spoke about the discovery of his brother’s body on June 1, 2021. He said he tried to call Smith several times and never got an answer. He thought something was wrong because he claimed his brother “always” picked up the phone or at least called him back.

John said that he did not approve of his brother being gay and never knew about his Tinder account or sexual acts.

Blacksburg Police Officer CJ Linkous was flagged down by John, telling him that his brother was dead in his apartment.

The medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp, testified that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head. She said the cause of death was also from inhaling his own blood, which created a “frothy” liquid in his mouth.

Alongside Tharp, the prosecution continued to show graphic photos of Smith after he died.

The defense cross-examined Tharp, asking her a series of questions about how rare it is for someone to die from a fist fight. Turk’s law partner, Cliff Harrison, also brought up how many blows to the head Smith sustained, how long Smith stayed alive after the fight, and more.

Tharpe said she has performed over 3,000 autopsies in her career and has only seen about 10 people die from a fist fight.

Next up, Blacksburg Detective Heather Rose-Semple took the witness stand and discussed the entire crime scene of the room.

On top of the knife that was found in between Smith’s mattress and box frame, the biggest talking point with this witness was the placement of the knife in Smith’s room.

The defense cross-examined Rose-Semple, asking about another knife in Smith’s basement. Rose-Semple claimed she never saw the knife before Turk showed it in his photos.

Lastly, Blacksburg Detective Ryan Hite took the witness stand. He broke down what Etute told him after Etute voluntarily went with officers to the Blacksburg Police Department. This was similar to what court documents stated in the past about Etute’s and Smith’s encounters.

Hite told the jury that Etute was truthful, forthcoming, and honest about his encounter with Smith. One thing Hite mentioned was that Etute told detectives that Smith didn’t fight back, instead just swatting him away with his hands.

At this point, the court was adjourned. When the trial resumes, will start off with the prosecution playing a 45-minute interview of Etute and Detective Hite.

For the record, the defense objected to the prosecution’s photos on multiple occasions. Each time, Judge Mike Fleenor overruled those objections. The defense also cross-examined every witness that the prosecution brought up. In addition, the prosecution produced a floorplan showing the layout of Smith’s apartment, and showed four videos of Etute and his friends arriving at and leaving Smith’s apartment.