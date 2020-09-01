Davie County man wins $2 million Powerball prize after playing same numbers throughout pandemic

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County man has been playing the same numbers throughout the whole pandemic — and finally those numbers landed him a $2 million Powerball prize.

For the last five months, Chao Sun, of Advance, has been playing the same set of numbers including important birthdates and a lunar calendar year: 8-12-19-47-58.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Education Lottery says it paid off.

He bought a ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website, and the next morning, he saw two emails.

“I saw the second one, and it means I won something,” Sun said. “I knew I won something but not sure how much.

He logged onto the NC Lottery Official Mobile app, and his mind was blown.

“I see it says $2 million and I’m thinking, ‘Is this right?’” Sun said. “Then I go back to check my numbers again and I go, ‘Oh, it is!’”

Sun had bought a Power Play ticket for $3, and matched all five white balls, a 1-in-11.6-million chance.

On Friday, he took home, after taxes, $1,415,001.

“I think the first thing my wife is thinking is if the kids want to buy a house or something, we can help,” Sun said. “That’s the big thing.”