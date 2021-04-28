Davie County Schools and health department work together to vaccinate students

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Teens are coming into focus as additional states continue to expand who is eligible to get a COVID vaccine shot. Watauga County Schools sponsored a vaccine clinic last week. In the Piedmont, Davie County Schools partnered with the Davie County Department of Health to vaccinate students 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine.

At Davie County High School, a steady line of cars pulled into the parking lot. Some of the teenagers drove themselves to the drive-in clinic, while others had their parents do the driving. The students rolled up their sleeves and got the vaccine. Then they drove to another parking lot for the required 15-minute observation before going home. That’s where we caught up with one student.

“I’ve been waiting for a while. I know some people are nervous. I just did it, it’s not that bad,” said the Davie County High School student. “I am one of those guys that hate getting shots. This one was quick and easy.”

Davie County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wallace said there was interest from students and parents to hold a clinic. The school system said they were excited to partner with the Davie County Health Department.

“We have worked with our health department to provide this opportunity,” said Wallace. “It came available last week that we were able to organize it.”

Students needed their parents’ permission and the clinic was optional.

“It’s a great learning opportunity for us to talk about mass vaccinations, ‘should I, should I not,'” said Wallace. “It’s a great opportunity for us to talk about that.”

The school system will partner with the health department again in 21 days to provide the second shot. The school system and health department said the second dose will happen in enough time to give students a chance to recover from any side effects and prepare for finals.

“That way you can do it before exams and not during the summer when people are on vacation or hanging out with family and doing other fun things,” said a Davie County High School student.

Yadkin County Schools is partnering with the Yadkin County Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic for their 16 and older students.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they will send out a survey on the behalf of the Forsyth County Public Health Department, asking parents if there’s interest in having a clinic when the COVID vaccine is ready for ages 12 and up.