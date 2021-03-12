Davie County receives more than 4 times weekly vaccine allotment; shots first come, first serve

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — We’ve heard everyone has a spot to get their shot, but what happens when there are too many shots to fill the spots?

The Davie County Health Department told FOX8 they typically get 400 doses a week. This week they got 1,700. The county’s drive-through clinic at the community park in Mocksville opened at 8:30 Friday morning. When volunteers realized not many people were coming by, they opened the clinic up to anyone eligible for a vaccine.

“I’m hoping to be able to run through all the vaccine today,” said Justin White, deputy director of public health for Davie County. “Forsyth, Guilford, Yadkin, Surry, Wilkes, the region is welcome to come here. Since it is a federal asset, we’re not turning away people that are outside the county.”

White told FOX8 after the county received more than its normal shipment of vaccines, they wanted to make sure no doses were wasted. That’s why they opened their site up to anyone eligible for a shot. No appointments needed.

“We just wanted to make sure the public was aware that we do have more vaccines than we had in the last few weeks,” White said.

More vaccines to the relief of those like Bill Buchanan, who traveled from Statesville to get a shot.

“It’s a huge relief. The past year has been very challenging for a lot of different people and we’re so happy that it’s maybe drawing to a close,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan and his wife haven’t had much luck in finding an appointment until they came across Davie County’s drive-through clinic.

“We’ve been watching the sites. My wife and I actually found it when we were online looking,” Buchanan said.

For Paula Lewis, it was pure luck.

“I went by Walgreens and they didn’t have anything available so I said I’ll just drive by and see and I saw the sign and just pulled in,” Lewis said.

Lewis immediately called friends and family, telling them to get in line for a vaccine.

If every spot isn’t filled, the county has a back-up plan.

“If we have extra, there are some local businesses that would qualify for group 3 that we would reach out to in hopes to not let any vaccine go to waste,” White said.

Davie County deputies told FOX8 all 2,000 doses were used Friday. We checked in with other county health departments and were told so far they haven’t had low vaccine turnout and have been able to fill every spot.