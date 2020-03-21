Davie County confirms 1st case of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials in Davie County released a statement, confirming the first case of coronavirus in the county on Saturday.

The case appears to be travel related.

The full statement reads:

"We are modifying the State of Emergency Declaration for Davie County.

We were notified this morning by the State Laboratory of Public Health that a person residing in Davie County has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Davie County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Division of Public Health is investigating. DCHHS will work with those with COVID-19 to mitigate potential community spread, as they do with any communicable disease, and advise on appropriate monitoring and testing. The most recent county-by-county case count is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc. This site will be updated by NCDHHS today to reflect Davie County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough, shortness of breath). Individuals experiencing these symptoms are encouraged to contact their primary healthcare provider immediately. People at high risk of COVID-19 include: infants; those over 65 years of age; or with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; or with weakened immune systems. DCHHS staff members have spent numerous hours educating and consulting with school personnel, medical providers, long-term care facilities, and day cares. Symptomatic residents are being directed, per the CDC guidance, to their primary care provider (PCP), emergency departments and urgent care facilities for testing. Screening criteria must be met before testing occurs.

We are asking all Davie County residents to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources. Sources recommended by Davie County HHS include the following:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus

www.daviecountync.gov/96/Health-Department

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the following steps to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19:

· Clean your hands often.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

· If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Put distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness, including people with underlying medical conditions, weakened immune systems or who are over age 65.

· Stay home if you’re sick, except to get medical care.

· Cover coughs and sneezes.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

· Throw used tissues in the trash.

· Immediately wash your hands after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks at least once daily.

· If surfaces are dirty, clean them: use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Davie County has created a COVID-19 website for residents which has the most up-to-date information. Please click here to be directed to our COVID-19 Resource Page. We have also created a COVID-19 hotline, which is manned by Public Health Nurses at 336-753-6750 or 753-6550. Information and updates will be provided as they become available. In the meantime, we encourage you to also follow these Davie County Government social media sites for real-time updates.

Click here for Proclamation of State of Emergency"