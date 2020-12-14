Davidson Senior Services helps shut-in seniors amid pandemic

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — There’s an urgent plea for everyone to limit their social interactions in the fight against COVID.

For shut-in seniors, that could mean going without if someone doesn’t step in.

Thankfully, the team at Davidson Senior Services is.

Ever since their senior centers have been closed, they’ve been concerned about those who could be going without basic needs such as having enough food and medicine.

They started offering an expanded services program which includes staff members taking care of grocery shopping and medication pick-up for Davidson County seniors (65 or older) who have chronic medical issues and no family or other support.

Staff members drop off the items so this high-risk group can stay safe.

“We always think that our agency is more like a family,” Davidson County Senior Services Director Thessia Everhart-Roberts said.

“It’s been very special because each of us actually has our own job to do. This is not part of it normally, and we all pull together and just make it work,” Davidson County Senior Services Resource and Benefits Specialist Nancy Earnhardt said.

Homebound senior Lilian Decker said if it weren’t for this help, she would probably do without.

“They’ve helped an awful lot. They get my groceries for me and assured me that I could call them,” Decker said.

If recipients can’t reimburse them for groceries, but need food, the team provides meals too.

Staff members are just as concerned about seniors’ emotional well being.

They conduct phone wellness checks and visit people who are experiencing loneliness.

“Our senior center manager Christie Smith, she developed what she calls bandwagon tours, and through these tours, staff get in a van, on a bandwagon, and go out and visit some of these seniors that are shut-in,” Everhart-Roberts said.

The team will take activity books and other items during the bandwagon tours.

For a full list of services under this outreach, visit the website for Davidson County Senior Services.

To qualify for assistance, you must live in Davidson County, be age 65 or older, have a serious chronic medical condition and not have family or other support.

If you’re eligible, call (336) 236-3015.

The agency could also use donations, especially nutritional meal replacement shakes and adult pull-ups.