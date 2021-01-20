Davidson County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed suspect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed suspect.

On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., deputies were called to a reported assault on Cabin Creek Road near Denton.

The suspect, Dustin Diehl, fled the scene in a vehicle that was pursued by deputies.

The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked near Gopher Woods Road and Old Highway 49.

Diehl then fled the scene on foot into the wooded area near the crash site.

Diehl should not be approached as he was armed with a pistol at the time of the assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Diehl is asked to call 911.