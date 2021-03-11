Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after person found dead in Lake Thom-A-Lex

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in Lake Thom-A-Lex on Thursday evening, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office was called to the lake around 5:30 p.m. after a report from a witness that someone had jumped from the bridge on Yokley Road.

The witness said the person who jumped then re-appeared, face down in the water.

Additional rescue personnel came to the lake and pulled the person’s body from the water.

The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation and no other details have been released.