Davidson County Schools votes to start school with remote learning, followed by A-B day schedule

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools on Wednesday night voted unanimously for the option 2 plan, which includes in-person and remote learning.

Starting on Aug. 17, students and teachers will go through a one-week orientation, with 20 percent of students attending each day.

Beginning on Aug. 24, students will learn remotely until Sept. 14, where they will return to school on an A-B day schedule.

Group A will be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B will be in classrooms Thursdays and Fridays.

No students will be in classrooms on Wednesdays. Instead teachers would use that day for planning.

As per the governor’s current orders, parents can elect to have their child be fully remote.