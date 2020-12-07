Davidson County Schools hiring part-time, full-time positions

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools officials are hiring part-time and full-time positions, according to a DCS statement released on Friday.
The full statement is provided below:
“Davidson County Schools is hiring non-certified positions in various schools and departments! Part time positions are available, as well as full-time positions with benefits. Please help us spread the word. All interested applicants must apply through TeacherMatch, https://nc.teachermatch.org/jobsboard.do…, where additional information for each position is located. We would love for you to join our team!
- Bus Drivers and Substitute Bus Drivers
- Bus Monitors
- Custodians
- HVAC
- School Nutrition Assistants and Substitute School Nutrition Assistants
- Substitute Teachers
- Teacher Assistants”
Click here for more information.
