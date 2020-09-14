Davidson County Schools does ‘everything that we could do’ before students return to classrooms Monday

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Empty classrooms and quiet hallways have been an eerie sight for weeks.

“Our buildings were made for school children to be in them and we want them to come back,” said Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe.

A little sense of normalcy is what Davidson County Schools are thinking about. Monday morning school doors will open for the first time this year.

“I believe with 100% certainty that our schools are safe. We’ve done everything that we could do,” Lipe said.

Everything from installing sanitizing stations, substituting water fountains and monitoring people’s temperatures when they get to the front door. With new measures in place, the decision for some parents was easy to make.

“The school shopping has already been done so that’s kind of been taken care of already, so now I’m just ready for things to get back to normal,” said Erica Sharpe, mother.

But others thought differently.

“I thought about it and was stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Julie Summers.

Julie has two boys, Jacob and Jason. This year has been tough on her which is why she decided to not risk putting her kids in harm’s way.

“I just feel like it’s kind of hectic and so that’s why I chose to pull mine out and do their own thing this year,” said Summers.

Safety measures inside the schools are an adjustment for teachers, staff and parents, but it’s one that’s necessary.

Parents will have to fill out a form, and temperatures will be taken before arriving at school. Parents have the option of doing remote learning if they are not comfortable having their child attend in-person learning.