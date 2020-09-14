Davidson County Schools begin transition to in person learning

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools are welcoming students back to school.

The first three weeks of school were online due to the pandemic. While the students were learning at home, Davidson County Schools were cleaned.

Signs emphasizing social distancing and hand washing stations were placed in all buildings. So when students and teachers returned on Monday, it was a different first day of school.

“I tell you what,” said Reeds Elementary principal Amanda Frank, “as soon as our students entered the door, that apprehension went away, and we were excited to have our kids back in the school building.”

Jimmy Lanier has a grandchild at Reeds Elementary, and he agrees with the return to school plan.

“I feel pretty good about it. As long as the schools are doing their jobs and everything is safe, I am ok,” Lanier said.

There is a focus on social distancing.

Half of the students will be in school Monday and Tuesday while the other half will be in school on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be a remote learning day, and a deep cleaning day for school buildings.

While in school, students must wear their masks and stay six feet apart.

“They done a great job of keeping their mask on,” Frank said. “Teachers have come up with cool activities to teach the children about what six feet looks like.”

Safety is a priority in order to keep Davidson County students in class. Roger Berrier has two grandchildren in Davidson County Schools.

“They were excited to go back to school today. I have a granddaughter here and a grandson at the middle school. Both wanted to go back to school,” Berrier said.

Cathy Conte is a retired educator. She pointed out the importance of in person learning.

“It’s important for them to socialize and be around their peers, but it’s also important for them to be safe,” she said.

Before students can go inside, they have to pass their temperature check and parents have to fill out a health survey.