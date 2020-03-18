Davidson County school board holds emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Davidson County school board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to address changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The next two weeks will be optional teacher workdays. Teachers can either work or use accrued leave.

Students had the opportunity today to pick up packets or get set up for online learning.

Bus drivers cleaned buses yesterday and buses will be used to deliver breakfast and lunch meal options to all student 18 and younger who live in Davidson County.

Beginning Wednesday, each meal will contain lunch items for that day and breakfast items for the following day.

On Wednesday, all buses will operate normal routes and make meals available for each child at each stop. School personnel on each bus will ask for a quick survey for continued daily service during school closure. The school system asks parents to make sure someone is available on an approximately a four-hour delay from the normal morning pickup time. If the stop requires crossing the road, school personnel on the bus will deliver the meal.

Food services are available to all children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Midway Elementary, Brier Creek Elementary, South Davidson High, Hasty Elementary, Tyro Middle and Southwood Elementary. These sites will remain open for the duration of school closure.

The board also voted to give the superintendent flexibility with board policies if they need to be adjusted.

