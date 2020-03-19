Davidson County reports first ‘laboratory-tested positive case’ of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A resident in Davidson County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Davidson County Health Department.

"This is the first reported laboratory tested positive case in Davidson County," the release said.

The individual who tested positive reported travel outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States within the last two weeks.

While this individual did travel outside of North Carolina, yesterday the NC Department of Health and Human Services shared: “based on the increased number of cases in our state and on national and regional trends, we believe that community transmission of COVID-19 is now occurring in communities across North Carolina.”

“With this first positive COVID-19 case, our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6’ of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave."