Open to all! Davidson County now offering vaccine appointments to anyone who meets age requirements

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County is now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone, as long as they meet age requirements.

You must be 16 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here. As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, around 800 appointments are still available.

Vaccines will be given in parks and recreation building at the Davidson County Government West Campus, located at 555 W. Center St. Ext., Lexington.

Rockingham County is also offering vaccine appointments to anyone who meets age requirements. No current appointments are available but you can sign up to be on standby to receive a vaccine if an appointment opens up by clicking here.