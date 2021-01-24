Davidson County man ‘really glad’ to share $362,242 Cash 5 jackpot win

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Timothy Chandler, of Lexington, bought a Cash 5 ticket and found himself one of two winners to hit the $362,242 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m always hopeful, so I was just hoping, but it’s always a surprise,” he said of realizing his win. “I was very happy, very glad.”

Chandler bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

His ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers in the drawing.

Maria Moreno, of Newton Grove, won the other half of the jackpot after buying her winning ticket at the Best Bet on Harnett Dunn Highway in Newton Grove.

“I was really glad to hear that someone else won besides me,” Chandler said. “I was always hoping that if I win, somebody else wins, too.”

He claimed his half of the jackpot, $181,121, at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Chandler took home $128,144.

As for his winnings, he plans to “share some and spend some and save some.”