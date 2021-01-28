Davidson County man accused of using Facebook to solicit child for sex

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is accused of using social media to solicit a child for sex, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Grady Louis Shipman, 68, of Lexington, is charged with three counts of solicitation of a child less than 16 years of age by a computer or other electronic media device for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation started in October 2020 when Shipman used Facebook Messenger and contacted a Facebook account that was identified as a juvenile female for the purpose of soliciting the juvenile for sex in exchange for money.

After further investigation, Shipman was arrested on Wednesday.

Shipman was given a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact Detective D. Dennis with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.