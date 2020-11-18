Davidson County hit-and-run injures 2; 1 victim still in critical condition

A hit-and-run in Davison County left two people injured and a victim still in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. It happened along a very busy stretch of N.C. 8, north of City Lake Road in Lexington on Nov. 13.

“I hear sirens all the time, it’s almost normal now,” said Jean March, who lives right in front of where the incident occurred. “We probably have 30,000 cars that go by every day, that’s a lot of traffic.”

March has lived off of N.C. 8 near U.S. 52 for more than 20 years. She said drivers speed past her house all hours of the day. There are no street lights or sidewalks along the highway.

“They think it’s a race track,” March said. She’s had some close encounters herself. “They’re on their cellphones texting, it doesn’t seem like they seem to care.”

She sees more than cars using the stretch of highway.

“I see people walking on this road all the time,” March said.

Two people were walking in front of March’s home when suddenly they were hit by a car shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. Troopers identified the victims as 46-year-old John Tracy Jones and 40-year-old Joshua Caleb Crocker and both suffered injuries. They were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“The one gentleman was right on the side on the pavement,” she said. “The other gentleman was in the grass.”

Crocker remains in critical condition at the hospital.

“The guy on the pavement got really hurt,” March said.

Jones was released and told FOX8 over the phone that it’s hard to sleep at night knowing what happened to his friend.

March is hoping for greater police presence along the highway, enhanced lighting and closure for the two victims.

“Take yourself to the cops, and turn yourself in, and do the right thing,” she said.

Troopers are searching for a white Acura TSX that may have damage to the right side. If you have information regarding this incident contact NC Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025. Troopers recommend wearing bright, reflective clothing if you plan to walk at night or along a road.