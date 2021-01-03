Davidson County Health Department will begin distributing COVID vaccines to those 75 and older, frontline essential workers, health workers

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Health Department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older as well as frontline essential workers and health workers.

The vaccine distribution is part of Phase 1b of the health department’s multiphase plan and will go live on Monday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.

You can register online at the DCHD website or by calling (336) 236-3096.

A statement from the DCHD is provided below:

“A tested, safe and effective vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. Independent state and federal public health advisory committees have determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk, reaching more people as the vaccine supply increases. Keep practicing the 3W’s—wear a mask, wait six feet apart, wash your hands—until everyone has a chance to be vaccinated.

Davidson County Health Department phased vaccine plan