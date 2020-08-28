Davidson County family struggles with remote learning amid pandemic

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Learning at home from a computer screen is not working for every Triad family, especially those with children who need extra instruction.

“I was to the point I was like ‘I’m not doing this at all anymore. We’re not doing it,’” said Carrie Burton, a Davidson County mom.

Burton has two little girls. Her older daughter Jordana is 10 years old and just started fifth grade.

“She loves school. She loves her teachers. She loves her friends,” Burton said.

But these past two weeks of remote learning have been a nightmare for the family. Jordana has high functioning autism and needs a little extra help with her assignments which she can’t get through a computer screen.

“She tries to do it, but she just doesn’t know how,” Burton explained.

Burton tried figuring out Jordana’s schoolwork herself one night.

“It’s hard for me. I stayed up for three hours Sunday night trying to get on it, and I couldn’t even figure it out. You have to go to this box and then when you’re done here, you’ve got to go out of here, click this button, go down here click this link. It’s a lot,” Burton said.

Burton and her husband work full-time, so the girls stay at home with their grandmother. Last week, Burton got a call at work that crushed her spirit.

“When my daughter curls up into a ball and has a full blown meltdown in the middle of the floor, and then she’s crying, and then you have your mother in law calling you at work. She’s crying too because she doesn’t know what to do. Then I’m sitting at my desk at work crying because I don’t know what to do,” Burton said.

FOX8 spoke to a former school speech pathologist who recently resigned from her position at a Triad school district. She wishes to remain anonymous but empathizes with families.

“It’s tough, and I feel for the parents of the very profoundly impacted children. A lot of their children are just not made for this type of instruction,” she said.

Burton wants to see her daughter succeed and called the district for help.

After several calls to district leaders and Jordana’s school, Burton was offered a solution. Her daughter will now complete all of her assignments on paper instead of from a screen.

Burton’s noticed a difference and urges other families to speak up if they’re having trouble.