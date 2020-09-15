Davidson County family asking for community’s help finding dog after rollover crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A family in Davidson County needs the community’s help finding their miniature dachshund after a bad rollover crash.

“He’s the sweetest little thing. He’s like another child. We really just want to find him,” Molly Silvestri said.

Early Monday morning, Silvestri, her 11-year-old son and the family’s three dachshunds were hit and run off NC 109 near Forest Creek Drive.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh, what are they doing,’ and I swerved to try to miss, get off on the side of the road, and they still hit us, and then we flipped,” Silvestri said.

On the way down, windows shattered, the dogs’ crates busted and bags of kibble exploded. The SUV came to a stop upside down in a ditch.

“As soon as the vehicle settled, I hollered for Trent to make sure he was OK, and then I said ‘oh gosh what about the dogs? Help me find them,'” Silvestri said.

Two of the dogs were accounted for, but 9-year-old Ralphie was nowhere to be found.

Almost immediately, neighbors in the area headed outside and started calling Ralphie’s name.

“It’s just amazing that the community has really come together to try to find him,” Silvestri said.

The science behind how dogs find their way home says to lure them back with a familiar smell.

It’s why close to the crash site, you’ll see Ralphie’s carrier and Silvestri’s shirt in hopes he’ll find his way back.

“We are going to be out there looking and calling his name. ‘Ralphie, Ralphie come home.’ We just really miss him, and we just want him back with our family,” Silvestri said.

The family is asking anyone that encounters Ralphie to call them at (336) 410-1215.