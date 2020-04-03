Davidson County deputy tests positive for coronavirus, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff's has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a DCSO news release

On Friday, the DCSO received was told that one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputies do not believe the deputy who tested positive had close contact with citizens while symptomatic and working.

The deputy has self-quarantined for almost two full weeks due to the illness and will not return to duty until medically cleared, the release says.

The DCSO says they will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, the state and the local health department and are following all recommendations available to stop the spread of the virus.