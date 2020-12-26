DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 2700 block of Friendship Ledford Road.
One man was shot and later died from his injuries.
A second man was stabbed and is being treated at a local hospital.
FOX8 has been told that both victims were in their 20’s.
The case remains under investigation.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- North Carolina preschool teacher laid off after 20 years wins $250K lottery
- ‘All of this just to avoid going to jail’: NC woman faces multiple charges after lying to police, county magistrate about having COVID-19
- 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
- Davidson County deputies investigating after man shot, killed; other man stabbed
- Fire crews on scene of fire at First Baptist Church in SC