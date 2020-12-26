Davidson County deputies investigating after man shot, killed; other man stabbed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Davidson County Sheriff's Office (File photo)

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (File photo)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 2700 block of Friendship Ledford Road.

One man was shot and later died from his injuries.

A second man was stabbed and is being treated at a local hospital.

FOX8 has been told that both victims were in their 20’s.

The case remains under investigation.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter