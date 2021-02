DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Childress.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 136 pounds.

She was last seen in the Canaan Church Road area of Denton on Thursday.

If you have any information on Savannah, please call the DCSO at (336) 242-2105 or the non-emergency communications line at (336) 249-0131.