Davidson County community grieves the loss of 18-year-old hit by car

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson county family and church community are grieving the loss of an 18-year-old.

The woman pulled off along the side of a road to change a flat tire on Monday when a man driving a pick-up truck hit her.

She died from her injuries.

18-year-old Aliyah Garris from Thomasville was with two others, one of them her boyfriend, along North Carolina 109 around 3 a.m. when the vehicle she was in got a flat tire.

Troopers say one passenger got out to change the tire, and Aliyah stepped out to help.

As Aliyah was standing next to the car helping with the tire, she was hit by a man who was driving a pick-up truck. The driver stopped at the scene.

No charges were filed, but highway patrol tells FOX8 that could change after troopers speak with the district attorney.

FOX8 reached out to family and friends who did not want to be on camera but shared photos and told us Aliyah was a sweet girl who was active in her church.

Aliyah’s church, Pentecostals of Denton, is accepting donations to help with her funeral.

Checks and donations can be mailed to 550 W. Peacock Ave. Denton, NC 27239