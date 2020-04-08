Davidson County announces changes to transportation routes to improve social distancing

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Transportation System on Wednesday announced changes to routes to improve social distancing.

As of April 14, DCTS will suspend the Blue, Orange, Green and Red deviated fixed routes.

Davidson County Transportation System will still offer rides for medical, pharmacy, food, employment and laundromat trips to residents through a “Dial-A-Ride” service.

Residents requesting a ride need to call (336) 242-2250 one business day prior to their desired trip.

Residents will be restricted to one round-trip per day at a maximum of three days per week.