Davidson County Airport gets over $700 thousand dollars for safety improvements from N.C. Board of Transportation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved state funds totaling over $4.2 million for improvements at several North Carolina airports.

This includes Davidson County Airport in Lexington.

Davidson County Airport is receiving $775,800 for ‘phase one’ of installing a wildlife fence.

The other airports to receiving funds are Curtis L. Brown Field in Elizabethtown, Duplin County Airport, Henderson Field Airport in Wallace, Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, Moore County Airport and Tarboro-Edgecomb Airport.

In their release, the Board of Transportation stressed the importance of all of North Carolina’s airports:

North Carolina’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world. Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income. The funds awarded will be distributed by the NCDOT Division of Aviation, and do not necessarily represent the total cost of a project.