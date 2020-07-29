Daughter of John Neville speaks out after seeing video of father’s death

John Neville’s daughter Natasha Martin is speaking out after seeing video of her father’s death.

Neville died in custody in December due to prolonged restraint and the inability to breathe. Neville reportedly had asthma.

Five former detention officers and a nurse face charges.

Neville’s family has called for the video of his death to be released to the public.

On Wednesday, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough released a statement regarding the family’s request.