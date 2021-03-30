Data breach of hospital vendor compromises Triad patient archive

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Davidson County have received letters about their personal information being taken from Lexington Medical Center.

A Wake Forest Baptist Health spokesperson said a former vendor recently notified them.

They quickly got in touch with potential victims and provided a solution, but one woman told us she feels uneasy about what happened.

When patients started getting a letter in the mail some of them thought it was a scam.

“My husband actually told me to throw it away. He didn’t seem too concerned about it. I was like we might need to hang onto it in case something happens later in the future,” said one Lexington woman.

It’s a good thing she did.

Names, medical records and Social Scurity numbers were all accessed in an October 2020 data breach.

“It makes it kind of scary to know who to trust with your information,” the woman said.

She did not want to be identified and told FOX8 the letter in her mailbox was addressed to her 13-year-old stepson.

In detail, it explains the data breach with Healthgrades – a former vendor of Lexington Medical Center.

Here is part of that letter:

“On January 29, 2021, Healthgrades notified LMC that an unauthorized individual gained access to a Healthgrades archived server between October 16, 2020 and October 28, 2020. Healthgrades determined that the server included LMC patient information in some backup files from the time it provided services to LMC.”

The information taken dates back to 2010 and 2011.

The breach only involved Healthgrades systems, not LMC systems or electronic health records.

In response to the data theft, Lexington Medical Center is offering a free credit monitoring service for one year.

If you have additional questions you can call at 1-855-660-1531, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m