Darlington Raceway to host 2 NASCAR Cup Series race weekends in 2021

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For the first time in more than a decade, Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021.

Darlington Raceway, located in Darlington, South Carolina, is set to hosts races on May 9 and Sept. 5.

This will be the first time the raceway has host two weekends of the NASCAR Cup Series since 2004.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport. Thanks to Governor Henry McMaster and the state of South Carolina for their continued support as NASCAR was the first to bring live team sports back at Darlington in 2020. We look forward to hearing the roar of the engines twice as part of our traditional Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekends.”

Darlington will host a spring Cup Series race weekend on May 9 and the Southern 500, the first race of the Round of 16 in the Cup Series Playoffs, on Sept. 5.

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country. NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future.

2021 Cup Series tickets are available for purchase by phone at (866) 459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.