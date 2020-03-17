Outer Banks restricts access to visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

DARE COUNTY, N.C. -- Dare County officials released a statement saying that visitors will be restricted from entering the county effective Tuesday, March 17, at 2 p.m.

The full statement is provided below:

"In response to updated guidelines from the CDC to avoid discretionary travel and follow the The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, the Dare County Control Group has made the decision to restrict visitor access to Dare County beginning today, Tuesday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

While there are currently no individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County, officials weighed the potential benefits for community health along with the tremendous impacts these restrictions have on our community. These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts, however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., checkpoints will be established at entry points to Dare County and no visitors will be allowed access. Permanent residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of Dare County businesses may review entry guidelines at www.darenc.com/entry. Reentry permits from previous years will not be accepted. Staff is working to activate the online permitting system by 1:00 p.m.

To avoid contact with personnel, please display your permit on your dashboard so it is clearly visible for checkpoint personnel.

Visitors will not be allowed to travel through Dare County to access Currituck County (Corolla), Hyde County (Ocracoke Island), or Tyrrell County. People who reside, own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke will be allowed entry.

Personnel working at the Emergency Operations Center are available to answer COVID-19 related questions using a dedicated phone line. Please call 252.475.5008. Personnel anticipates a high volume of calls. If you reach a voicemail, please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible."

