Danville judge issues order for vote on allowing gaming at casino in city

DANVILLE, Va. — A judge in Danville has issued an order for a referendum that will ask voters if gaming should be permitted at a casino on West Main Street, according to a statement released by the City of Danville.

The full statement is provided below:

“A Danville Circuit Court judge has issued an order that officially places a referendum on casino gaming on the ballot for the General Election on Nov. 3.

The yes or no question that voters will be asked will read as follows:

‘Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia, at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541(former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?’

The court further found that the referendum question adequately identifies the location of the proposed casino gaming establishment and is worded as required by Virginia Code.

A copy of the order will be sent to the City Registrar, the Virginia Department of Elections, and the Secretary of the Danville Electoral Board. Public notice of the referendum also will be published for three consecutive weeks before Nov. 3.

Judge Joseph Milam issued the order late Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, City Council voted to petition the court by resolution, asking that a referendum be held. As proposed, Caesars Virginia, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, will construct and operate a resort at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield, with an anticipated capital investment of more than $400 million and the creation of 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average wages between $35,000 and $47,000 annually.”