Danish priest charged with murder after suspicious internet searches; wife’s body found

Rampart, Moat and the connecting bridge in the Copenhagen Citadel called Kastellet. In the background is the church and a ferry boat anchored at the harbor.

Kastellet in Copenhagen is one of the best preserved star fortresses in Northern Europe. It is constructed in the form of a pentagram. (Getty)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark have confirmed the remains of a 43-year-old woman discovered this month belonged to the wife of a Danish Lutheran priest already facing charges in her death.

Thomas Gotthard reported in October that his wife, Maria From Jakobsen, had left the couple’s home in a depressed state of mind.

The 44-year-old priest was arrested three weeks later and charged with murder in April even though From Jakobsen’s body hadn’t been located.

He was detained after investigators found hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in the home, as well as internet searches for words like “sea depth,” “suicide,” “disappeared” and “cleaning” on the couple’s computer.

