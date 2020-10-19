Dangerous driving catches eye of High Point police

Dangerous driving is catching the eye of High Point police officers. Starting Monday officers will be out along major roadways with not tickets, but one simple reminder.

“It’s like Saturday night drag races every night up here on Eastchester,” said Tab Wood. He grew up and lives off Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The sight and sounds of police cars, ambulances and firetrucks is a far too familiar for him.

“You can see cars stacked up,” he said. “You wonder how they got their driver’s license and how long they’ve been driving like this.”

Down the road the Hollar family are new to the area and are now realizing the same dangers.

“When the light turns green we wait because there’s always somebody that’ll run a red light,” said Kelly Hollar who fears for her children’s safety.

High point police officers are noticing, too. So far documenting 13,548 crashes on Eastchester Drive since 2017, making it the most dangerous road in the city.

“This year’s had been really troubling,” said High Point Police Lieutenant Peter Abernethy. “Out of our 13 crashes this year that have been fatal, five of those crashes have been involving cars that were going at least 100 miles an hour.”

In an effort to create safer roads officers plan to not hand out tickets, but a card that helps to “reset dangerous driving behavior.”

“Officers are taking more time to explain the violation to people and really telling the driver why,” Abernethy explained.

Until Oct. 31 officers will target busy roads such as Eastchester, North and South Main Street, Johnson Street and North Centennial Street with the simple message.

“We want you to slow down,” said Abernethy. “We want you to leave more room between you and the car in front of you.”

Hollar said slowing down and paying attention may save a life.

“You always want to go home,” Hollar added. “You always want to see your family.”