Dan Forest wants group to pay $78,000 after NC Supreme Court says he can sue over political ad

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaking during a live televised debate with Gov. Roy Cooper in Research Triangle Park, N.C. Cooper's gubernatorial reelection contest against Forest in North Carolina is one of few closely watched governor's races across the country.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court says former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest can sue over an ad run in support of his 2012 campaign opponent.

Forest’s campaign argues the political arm of the State Employees Association of North Carolina did not provide proper disclosures in a political ad.

A divided appeals court previously ruled Forest’s lawsuit could go forward.

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that decision.

Forest wants the group to pay him $78,000, even though he wound up winning the 2012 election against Democrat Linda Coleman and his 2016 reelection bid.

Forest unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020.