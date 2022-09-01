Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished in third place at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the CARS Tour Window World 125 late model race Wednesday night.

The race was held in front of a sold-out crowd of an estimated 20,000 fans who were on their feet as Dale Jr. drove his way from ninth to third in the closing laps of the race and then had a great shot at the win on an overtime three-lap shootout.

Carson Kvapil in the Junior Motorsports number eight car won, and Dale Jr. joined his team in victory lane for an exciting celebration.