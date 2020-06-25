DA tosses cases involving Wilmington officers in hate-filled video rant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement on Thursday that his office reviewed the cases involving the Wilmington police officers.

The statement didn’t say exactly how many cases were dismissed or what charges were considered.

Wilmington police dismissed Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore for violating department standards.