WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee released new details on Tuesday in the officer-involved shooting death of a Duplin County man last February.

The investigation revolves around the February 24, 2023, shooting death of James Windale Lanier of Rose Hill. He was shot and killed by an officer with the Wallace Police Department. This incident occurred in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart, located at 814 North Norwood Street (US Hwy. 117 North).

District Attorney Ernie Lee (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Lee said in a media release on Tuesday that he received a copy of the autopsy report from the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. On Jan. 4, “I spoke by telephone with Dr. (Elena) McNeill and confirmed that the blunt force injuries or abrasions of the left eyebrow, left elbow, and left knee were consistent with the defendant falling to the pavement.

“Pursuant to the autopsy report, Lanier suffered a single gunshot wound of the chest associated with perforation of the upper lobe of the left lung, fracture of the left anterior rib and sixth thoracic vertebra as well as the left hemothorax. Lanier had two taser wounds on the right shoulder and under the right clavicle.

“Lanier suffered blunt force injuries of the head and neck with an abrasion of the left eyebrow; blunt force injuries of the left elbow and left knee; and blunt force injuries of the pelvis including laceration of the shaft of the penis. The cause of death was determined by Dr. McNeill as a gunshot wound of the chest.

“The postmortem toxicology analysis of Lanier revealed no ethanol in his blood but elevated levels of phencyclidine and THC metabolites. Phencyclidine is known as a street drug called angel dust or PCP. PCP is a mind-altering drug that may cause hallucinations, distorted perceptions of sounds, and violent behavior. The amount of phencyclidine was 0.34 mg/L. In addition, Lanier had 4.6 ng/mL of 11-Hydroxy-THC, 93 ng/mL of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 16 ng/mL of Delta-9-THC in his toxicology. THC is a cannabinoid and is the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana. THC is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state. On January 4, 2024, Dr. McNeill advised me that the amount of PCP was elevated, and such a level of PCP could cause aggressive behavior. In some cases, this level of PCP could be toxic.”

On May 19, 2023, Lee announced his initial findings and the information from an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The family released a statement on Lanier’s death on May 23 and, on May 31, retained the services of civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and Dawn Blagrove, an attorney with Emancipate NC. Crump held a press conference in Wallace on June 21.

Ben Crump (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Lee said during his press conference back in May he “provided responses to the following issues examined by this office and my responses have not changed after receipt of the autopsy report. He said the shooting “while tragic, was justified.

