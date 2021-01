HIGH POINT, N.C. — A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in High Point on Thursday evening, according to Capt. Wolanin with High Point police.

The cyclist was hit around 5 p.m. near the intersection of South University Parkway and Leonard Avenue.

Wolanin said the cyclist was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash.

There is no word on charges at this time.