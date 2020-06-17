CVS to expand COVID-19 testing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by announcing a new test site at the CVS Pharmacy located at 589 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a CVS news release.

The opening of the additional test site on Friday adds to the 71 locations previously opened by CVS Health across NC.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 19 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.