Customers not wearing mask in business could be cited for trespassing, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will not write citations for people not wearing a mask, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Deputy Police Chief Jeff Estes.

Estes said a provision says officers con cite people who are disruptive in businesses that refuse to provide service for people who aren’t wearing masks.

“I suspect there will be issues with people who don’t agree with the face-covering mandates and will get into disputes with businesses that are complying by the mandate,” Estes said.

Estes said customers that can get into disputes with businesses can be cited for trespassing.

“In those occasions, we’ve told officers that we won’t mandate the face coverings individually, but if someone tries to enter a business and are turned away for failure to wear a face covering, that would turn into a trespassing charge, which would be enforced by the regular statutes that we have today,” Estes said.

The deputy chief said businesses can also be cited for not enforcing the mask mandate.

“We will only be doing that after we have education time with the business to make sure they understand what they are supposed to be doing and the manner they are supposed to be doing it in conjunction with our public health officials,” Estes said.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 58,818 as of 12:00 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,303 people have died. About 892 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 836,725 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, June 22, there have been 36,921 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).