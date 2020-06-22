Cupcake shop owner says she’s receiving threats after looters destroyed her store

CLEVELAND Ohio — An Ohio cupcake shop owner said Monday that she’s getting threats after looters left the shop destroyed, according to WJW.

Colossal Cupcakes, located in downtown Cleveland, was among the stores looted during protests on May 30. The protests began peacefully before some people began causing destruction.

The protests came in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis, which ignited protests and calls to end police brutality and racial injustice around the world. Four officers were charged in Floyd’s death.

Kelly Kandah, who owns Colossal Cupcakes, told Fox and Friends that she has been cooperating with law enforcement, prompting some to threaten her business, she said.

She said one person told her, “’When you rebuild this, I’m going to destroy it again and you,'” according to WJW.

The store recently announced plans to not only rebuild, but also open another location.