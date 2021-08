Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on June 2, 2021. (Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach on Wednesdsay said her office was looking into any sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported to have occurred in the county that may be criminal in nature.

“As some of the governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s office,” Roach said in a statement.

JUST IN: Westchester DA Mimi Rocha office tells me, they've asked for @TishJames to submit probe details to her office regarding @NYGovCuomo, so they can conduct a criminal investigation. Andrew Cuomo had a residence in Mt. Kisco. NYC has no such investigation per @NYPDShea. pic.twitter.com/wqH9jAqEm6 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 4, 2021

