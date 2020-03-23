Culp, Inc. employee in Stokesdale tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- An employee with the Culp fabric company in Stokesdale has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company, the Northwest Observer reports.

Culp employees were given a letter from the company’s CEO dated March 20 which told them a co-worker at Culp's facility on U.S. 158 in Stokesdale tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee hasn't worked at the facility for around two weeks, is being treated by medical professionals and has self-quarantined, the letter states.

Culp is working closely with the county health department “to ensure all guidelines are followed with respect to a positive COVID-19 case, including cleaning and sanitizing the area where the affected employee worked," Culp CEO Robert Culp said.