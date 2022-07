ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The oldest African male elephant in North America lives at the NC Zoo.

C’sar turns 48 on July 25. Zoo staff wants everyone to celebrate the big guy.

The elephant keepers are throwing a birthday bash at 9:30 a.m. on July 25th. C’sar will be given birthday treats and special balloons. Guests can also sign a birthday card for the elephant.

Shannon Smith has more in this week’s Zoo Filez.