Cruiser set on fire, officers hit with bricks as overnight violence erupts in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — What began as peaceful protests Monday turned into vandalism and violence by Tuesday morning, according to WPRI.

Across the country, protests against police brutality have erupted after video shows police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Floyd later died, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

WPRI reports that hundreds of protesters descended upon Providence PLace Mall in Providence, Rhode Island.

At about 12:30 a.m., people came face to face with officers as the protest blocked Francis Street.

A group reportedly stormed the mall. Officers chased after them and tried to keep them from getting inside.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said about 10 people were arrested.

Several police officers and troopers were hurt after they were hit with bricks. They responded with tear gas.

“There were a couple of police officers who were injured and a couple of troopers as well, by either bricks or objects thrown at them” Pare told WPRI. “They are fine, the extent of their injures we are not quite sure at this point”

People smashed the windshields and windows of a police cruiser. The car was then set on fire.

“This was a mob, this was not protesters. This was an intentional coordinated attack on the city and once gas was deployed, they dispersed into the streets into the neighborhoods and that’s what we’re doing now we’re rounding them up,” Manni said, according to WPRI. “There was substantial damage to vehicles and buildings.”